Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,333,018 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,333,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,965,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.64% of TuSimple at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. Equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

