Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $96,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.