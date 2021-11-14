Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.80% of Sprout Social worth $86,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,406,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT opened at $136.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -297.20 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

