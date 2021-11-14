Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Middleby worth $83,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Middleby by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $187.29 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

