Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,411,492 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 200.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.05% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $98,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,680,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 221,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $6,010,000.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

