Invesco Ltd. Buys 26,271 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.29% of Badger Meter worth $94,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Badger Meter by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 166.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $109.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

