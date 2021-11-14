Invesco Ltd. Buys 382,596 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Ingersoll Rand worth $100,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

