Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.93% of Eventbrite worth $88,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Eventbrite by 55.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.88.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

