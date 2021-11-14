Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Trip.com Group worth $101,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496,573 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

TCOM stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.