Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of Manulife Financial worth $92,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

MFC stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.