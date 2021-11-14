Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.31% of Spectrum Brands worth $83,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.