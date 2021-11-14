Invesco Ltd. Has $100.77 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,942 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.50% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $100,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.