Invesco Ltd. Has $87.75 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.17% of Wolverine World Wide worth $87,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWW stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

