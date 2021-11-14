Invesco Ltd. Has $88.69 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.67% of Herc worth $88,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 112,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

