Invesco Ltd. Has $91.39 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.49% of Timken worth $91,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

