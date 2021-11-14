Invesco Ltd. Has $93.33 Million Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 6,725.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.79% of Altair Engineering worth $93,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $78.78 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,950,230. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

