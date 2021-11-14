Invesco Ltd. Has $93.99 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Gold Fields worth $93,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Gold Fields by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

GFI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

