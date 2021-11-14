Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.28% of Yelp worth $97,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE YELP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.