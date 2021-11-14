Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.44% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $80,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.85.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.80%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

