Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.50% of MicroStrategy worth $97,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $811.73 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $692.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.34.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.44.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

