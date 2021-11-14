Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,164,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of CubeSmart worth $92,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

CubeSmart stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

