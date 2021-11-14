Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.67% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $85,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

