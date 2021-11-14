Invesco Ltd. Purchases 120,012 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Lamb Weston worth $99,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

