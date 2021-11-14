Invesco Ltd. Purchases 4,043,191 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.97% of TechnipFMC worth $80,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,771.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 799,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 756,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.