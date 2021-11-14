Invesco Ltd. Purchases 93,521 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.99% of Robert Half International worth $98,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

RHI opened at $116.87 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

