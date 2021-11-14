Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.52% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $100,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

