Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,734 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of BlackLine worth $102,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 101.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,610,854.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,778 shares of company stock worth $35,590,400. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

