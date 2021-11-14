Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,194,105 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,687,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,194,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.50% of Holly Energy Partners worth $83,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 126,609 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

HEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

