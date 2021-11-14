Invesco Ltd. Sells 94,247 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,581,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,247 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.48% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $83,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $22.72 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $24.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

