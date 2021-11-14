Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Kilroy Realty worth $84,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,994,000 after buying an additional 1,679,973 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,631,000 after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

