Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) is Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 6.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.