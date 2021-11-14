ION Hits Market Capitalization of $362,671.84 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $362,671.84 and approximately $19.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00145564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00483885 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00079482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,673,296 coins and its circulating supply is 13,773,296 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.