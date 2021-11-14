Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

