IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of IQVIA worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $265.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

