iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 119.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 7.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 628,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.61 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14.

