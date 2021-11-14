iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

