iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Holdings Lessened by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,269,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $117.40 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

