iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,266,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $154.00 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $137.28 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

