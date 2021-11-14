iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $289.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $208.08 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

