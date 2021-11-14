iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $469.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

