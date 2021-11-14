iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,850.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 232,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.