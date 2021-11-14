Isiklar Coin Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $809,341.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00220248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00086181 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.