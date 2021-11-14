ITO Utility Token (IUT) Market Capitalization Tops $135,434.10

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 53.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $135,434.10 and $13.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.17 or 1.00121717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.78 or 0.07049511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,877,603 coins and its circulating supply is 92,217,603 coins. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.