ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. ITV has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

