Jarvis+ Price Tops $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00220799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00085921 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

