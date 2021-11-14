Jetcoin (JET) One Day Volume Hits $112,015.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $612,516.48 and $112,015.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00218051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00086501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

