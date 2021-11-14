Joint Ventures Hits Market Capitalization of $83,883.99 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $83,883.99 and $19,678.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00086491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

