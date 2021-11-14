JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $166.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $493.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

