JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.