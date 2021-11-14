JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.77% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.